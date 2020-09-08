Today, OSDH begins the transition into their new data collection and reporting system that includes combining “confirmed” and “probable” cases. This will advance OSHD’s mission to deliver public data that best represents the current, active presence of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
As of this advisory, there are 65,053 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Muskogee County has 1,476 confirmed positive cases, with 17 deaths.
There is one additional death identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 854 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 65,053
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of Sept 4) 860,086
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of Sept. 4) 939,500
**Currently Hospitalized (As of Sept 4) 472
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 5,137
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Sept. 8.
