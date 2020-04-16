Muskogee County Health Department has released a statement on potential false negatives for COVID-19 tests because of the virus' incubation period.
"COVID-19 is a virus that may not show signs, symptoms or a positive test result after first exposure. Symptoms can appear any time from 2-14 days from an initial exposure," a release states. "When being tested, if you receive a negative test result at any point, you may become positive if you are exposed to someone you come into contact with in the future or if the organism has not developed enough to show up on the test at the time of testing."
The release states that incubation may last many as 14 days. COVID-19 may also prove asymptomatic in some people.
Regional Director Jill Larcade said those who have tested negative but begin to show symptoms should test again, while others should not rush to have themselves tested too early.
"Because we’ve had a couple of issues with that, maybe with people testing a little too early," Larcade said. "Everybody’s frightened, everyone wants to know if they’re infected. But if we go too early, it may not show up in tests."
MCHD has begun testing every day by appointment, though testing remains restricted to those showing symptoms or in a group considered especially vulnerable, Larcade said.
"It is still the same criteria at this time," Larcade said.
Tests for COVID-19 take anywhere from 24 hours to five days to return a conclusive result, Larcade said. In the meantime, anyone showing symptoms — particularly a dry cough, a fever, or shortness of breath — should stay home, the release states.
MCHD notes the following behaviors could expose a person to COVID-19:
• Not washing your hands.
• Not social distancing.
• Touching your face.
• Spending 10 or more minutes with a person who has COVID-19.
MCHD recommends the following methods for avoiding COVID-19:
• Wash your hands regularly.
• Practice social distancing.
• Do not touch your face.
• Wear a face mask when going out in public.
• Limit the number of family members going out to public spaces.
