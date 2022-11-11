Health Department celebrates local leaders at summit

The District 7 County Health Departments celebrated local leaders at the conclusion of the Health Equity and Leadership Summit on Oct. 28. Leaders were nominated by their peers and awarded for advancing health equity and displaying leadership skills that positively impact their community.
Recipients of the Leading in Excellence award included:
• Dr. James Baker, M.D., Cherokee Nation Three Rivers Health Center
• Jeremy Colbert, Oklahoma State Department of Health
• Mayor Marlon Coleman, City of Muskogee
• Reggie Cotton, Muskogee Police Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health District 7 Grants Advisory Board
• John Cruz, Latin Association president, Civic Center dDirector, Oklahoma State Department of Health District 7 Grants Advisory Board
• Rev. Rodger Cutler, ThD, NAACP
• Marlene Diaz, VA Muskogee
• Lindsey Durant, Cherokee Healthy Living Program
• Leslie Hamil, Muskogee Youth Volunteer Corp.
• Dr. Tracy Hoos, D.O., Hoos Pediatrics
• Mayor Marilyn Jackson, City of Clearview
• Taje Jackson, Oklahoma State Department of Health
• Marcus Jeffrey, reverend and deputy mayor of Okmulgee
• Michele Keeling, Saint Francis Muskogee
• Ed Kennedy, Oklahoma State Department of Health District 7 Grants Advisory Board
• Joan Lange, Oklahoma State Department of Health
• Julie Ledbetter, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods
• Tamara Moore, Oklahoma State Department of Health
• Lisa Pivec, Cherokee Nation Health Services
• Floritta Pope, Oklahoma State Department of Health Office of Minority Health & Health Equity
• Lainey Porter, Healthy Oklahomans Nutrition Alliance
• Julia Price, R.N., Muskogee Public Schools
• Derrick Reed, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, deputy mayor City of Muskogee
• Natalie Shelton, Tahlequah Men’s Shelter
• Charlie Stillwell, Cherokee Nation Public Health
• Ron Venters, Pastor & Oklahoma State Department of Health District 7 Grants
• Lacey Wallace, OSU Extension
• Kim Walton, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
• Doug Walton, Oklahoma State Department of Health
• Pam Wemhaner, Catholic Charities Sallisaw
The three-part summit gave participants access to nationally recognized speakers such as Carlos Mendez, former Navy SEAL who served under Jocko Willink; Kizzmekia Corbett, Ph.D., co-developer of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine; and Chester Elton, author of “The Orange Revolution” and “The Carrot Principle.” Throughout the three sessions, featuring 11 presentations, attendees were given strategies to become effective leaders and skills to identify areas of low health equity within their communities.
The Leadership and Health Equity Summit was sponsored by the District 7 County Health Departments, along with the Oklahoma State Department of Health Office of Minority Health and Health Equity, and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee. It was held at the Indian Capital Technology Center in Muskogee.
The District 7 County Health Departments protect and promote health by serving the following counties: Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee and Sequoyah. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.
