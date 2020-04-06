Health Department conducts COVID-19 tests at Honor Heights.

Nurses from area health departments administer drive-through COVID-19 tests to people at Honor Heights Park on Monday. 

 By Cathy Spaulding

At least 45 people underwent drive-through COVID-19 testing Monday morning at Honor Heights Park.

The park's 48th Street entrance and main parking lot were closed while nurses from area county health departments administered the tests. 

Nurses took nasal swab samples from people who had made appointments for the tests. Nurses wore protective gowns, as well as protection on their eyes, nose, mouth, hands, even feet. 

Appointment-only curbside testing begins Tuesday at the Muskogee County Health Department. To set an appointment, call (918) 912-2160.

