Health Department conducts COVID-19 tests at Honor Heights.

At least 45 people underwent drive-through COVID-19 testing Monday morning at Honor Heights Park.
The park's 48th Street entrance and main parking lot were closed while nurses from area county health departments administered the tests.
Nurses took nasal swab samples from people who had made appointments for the tests. Nurses wore protective gowns, as well as protection on their eyes, nose, mouth, hands, even feet.
Appointment-only curbside testing begins Tuesday at the Muskogee County Health Department. To set an appointment, call (918) 912-2160.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.