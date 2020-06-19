Health department explains increase in positive COVID-19 cases

Muskogee County Health Department has had several inquiries about why there has been a significant increase in the number of positive cases. We appreciate the opportunity to respond to inquiries about COVID-19 positive cases in our county and the state.
Muskogee County, as well as the State of Oklahoma, has seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases over the past two weeks. This increase in cases is caused by ongoing community transmission and increased social activity.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has acknowledged that there are a variety of ways to present COVID-19 data, and we are pleased about receiving national recognition for our transparency in data efforts, which is available in our daily Executive Order COVID-19 Report, weekly epidemiology report and coronavirus website dashboard.
Just as there are a variety ways of presenting the data, there are multiple benchmarks prescribed by the federal gating criteria. The OSDH has continued to report rolling data consistent with that criteria. We have recognized and called attention to COVID-19 hot spots and positive case spikes regularly so that we can make the public aware of local risks and how to protect themselves. If people choose to attend public gatherings, we encourage them to visit this web page for the CDC’s guidance on attending public gatherings. The need to physically distance, wear a cloth face covering, wash hands often, and adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
As a reminder, there are multiple testing sites across the State of Oklahoma that provide free COVID-19 testing, and that information is available at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ or call 211. For testing in Muskogee County, community members of Muskogee County and the surrounding area may call (918) 912-2160 to schedule an appointment.
