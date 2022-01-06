Recent remodeling at Muskogee County Health Department could help improve child guidance programs and screening for hearing issues, specialists say.
"We have a brand new fresh, bright space to serve our kiddos out of," said Leslie Youngker, SoonerStart child development specialist for Muskogee and Wagoner counties. SoonerStart serves families of children through age 3 with developmental delays or disabilities.
Remodeling on the health department building, 530 S. 34th St., is nearing completion.
District 1 Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke said the building has been undergoing extensive remodeling, with upgrades including improved drainage. A new generator also is to be installed, he said.
"It's a wonderful improvement," Doke said.
Youngker said the county building dates to the 1960s.
"It was very out of date, dark, dingy, cinderblock walls that felt like a prison," she said. "Now it is more up-to-date, friendly and inviting."
She said the health department building did not expand, "we're just better using the space that we got."
Remodeling includes an update to the audiology suite, she said.
An audiologist from the state office will come give screenings a couple times a month for children to age 13, she said. The audiologist will use the screenings to detect hearing loss.
"That will be a big plus for the Muskogee community, because right now, most families have to drive to Tulsa for audiology services," Youngker said. "We're going to be a hub for the region."
She said the state requires hearing screening at birth.
Child Guidance Behavioral Health Specialist Erica Frazier said she's most excited about the observation room looking onto the play therapy room.
"I can coach the parents in techniques to use with their kids," she said. "It's a life-coaching program that's really cool."
She said the room has a two-way mirror, where she can watch the parents interact.
"It's good for parenting and relationship building and attachment," Frazier said.
A new sound system enables Frazier to speak into an earpiece the parent wears.
"It's been nice replacing all the equipment, we have sound equipment back there."
Frazier said Muskogee County began the state's first county child guidance program in 1956.
According to a brochure, the staff includes clinicians and specialists. Services are offered in behavioral health, child development and speech-language.
Youngker said new equipment and furniture came with the remodeling.
