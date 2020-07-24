The backlog of 820 positive cases of COVID-19 addressed by Commissioner Frye on Tuesday has been resolved.
This week, there are three fewer counties in the “orange” risk zone. While no counties at this time are in the red zone, OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday. This week’s map can be seen in this update. The COVID-19 Alert System is also updated and available at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 29,116 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are seven additional deaths with two identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Caddo County, male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, female in the 50 - 64 age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one female and one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 484 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 29,116
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 493,926
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 527,895
**Currently Hospitalized 628
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 2,687
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2
Total Cumulative Deaths 484
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health
*As of 7 a.m. July 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.