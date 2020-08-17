Following the State’s meeting with White House Coronavirus Task Force Ambassador, Dr. Deborah Birx, interim Commissioner Lance Frye is reminding Oklahomans of the the Public Health Advisory issued last week that strongly recommends:
Orange and Red counties: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings in public settings, with exemptions including while eating at a restaurant, in a private office space, or at a religious ceremony where physical distancing can be achieved.
Orange and Red counties: Restaurant staff wear face coverings and tables should maintain six feet of distance or more.
Statewide: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings when visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, medical facilities, prisons, or other communal living facilities.
Statewide: With the “Safer in Oklahoma” policy, individuals entering the State of Oklahoma from an area with substantial community spread, will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating indoor gatherings for 10-14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.
As of this advisory, there are 48,711 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are four additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, one female and one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
There are 665 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 48,711
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of Aug 14) 706,619
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of Aug 14) 762,899
**Currently Hospitalized (As of Aug 14) 506
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 4,021
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 665
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Aug. 17.
