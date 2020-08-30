Health Department warns of increase in positive COVID-19 numbers

Muskogee County will see a dramatic increase of positive COVID-19 cases. This is due to an outbreak in a congregate living facility and is not an indication of community spread.
"We are working closely with the facility to mitigate the spread and following CDC guidelines to protect the community and employees of the facility," said Regional Director Jill Larcade.
For questions pertaining to this update, contact the Muskogee County Health Department, (918) 683-0321, or the COVID Hotline with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, (918) 912-2160.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.