Oklahoma State Department of Health interim Commissioner Lance Frye said OSDH’s number one priority is making COVID-19 testing widely available and efficient for the public as well as operating an effective, and trusted, contact tracing program.
"During this time of increased demand, OSDH is prioritizing manpower and resources to communicate positive results and to provide medical guidance for quarantining and minimizing spread,” Frye said. “We recognize the significant challenges we’ve experienced with outdated systems, and are working to modernize processes and incorporate new technology to streamline operations and improve critical customer services during the pandemic.”
In its efforts to continuously develop robust contact tracing across the State, the OSDH will begin using text messaging in addition to phone calls to reach out to contacts. They will release more information on this new development including what contacts can expect to see in a text notification.
As of this advisory, there are 27,147 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are nine additional deaths. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Noble County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one female in the 36-49 age group and two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
There are 461 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 27,147
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 472,057
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 503,326
**Currently Hospitalized 613
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 2,429
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 461
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. July 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.