Checotah — Residents living in and around the Checotah, Oklahoma can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Checotah Senior Activity Center will host this community event on 7/18/2023. The site is located at 611 N Broadway St in Checotah.
Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
