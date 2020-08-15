WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE? "I actually was more interested in the 'Business' side of it and did not wish to go into the field of medicine.
"Since becoming a licensed administrator I have learned a great deal of medical knowledge. I joke with my staff all the time and tell them that I am earning my Nursing and Doctorate Degrees while working here with them!"
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD? "The biggest challenge yet and one that could definitely not have been foreseen when choosing a profession has been COVID-19! We have had to totally revise the way we operate in so many different areas at Broadway Manor due to COVID-19."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW? "I am in this for the long-run! We will see this thing through, together! My number one goal right now is to get Broadway re-opened to visitors so they can love on their families in person!"
