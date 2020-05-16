AGE: N/A.
YEARS IN PRACTICE: Six years.
DEGREES: Bachelor of Science in Biology, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Master of Health Sciences in Physician Assistant Studies, University of Oklahoma.
JOB: Physician Assistant.
ADDRESS: 619 N. Main St.
PHONE: (918) 682-8407.
HOURS: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?
"The field of medicine offered a balance of two passions of mine: caring for other people and science."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"As a mental health provider, I am constantly aware that a person’s overall health is a complex relationship of physical, mental, and spiritual well being. A great challenge with treating a person as a 'whole person' is that it can be overwhelming for the patient and just one provider. However, this challenge is greatly met with a team approach and with endurance of a patient."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"Good mental health looks like a good coil. It is able to spring back into shape after bending, stretching, or being compressed."
