Health Spotlight — Kari Beem

Kari Beem discusses her work in this week's Health Spotlight.
WHAT DREW YOU TO THE FIELD OF MEDICINE?
"My Faith in God, and His plan and purpose for me."
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU FACE IN YOUR FIELD?
"Consistently giving quality and safe care."
WHAT'S THE NO. 1 THING YOU WANT PATIENTS TO KNOW?
"You are important and You matter. Your care and comfort is my goal. I will do my best to give you the best care possible within my means."
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their health care job? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.