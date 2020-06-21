Health Spotlight — Shawn Dixon

Shawn Dixon talks about working at Bacone and what she tries to impart to her students in this week's Health Spotlight.
What drew you to the field of medicine?
"I always knew I wanted to be in the medical field, but I was not sure what area. The Radiography program was brought to my attention by a friend who in the nursing program at Bacone. I thought I would give it shot and it turned out to be a game changer."
What challenges do you face in your field?
"I believe one of the challenges that is specific to our field is licensure. In the state of Oklahoma, an individual does not have to have a license to practice, but most places require a license due to their accreditation, insurance, etc. This has been an ongoing issue since I was a student in the program. There is something called the CARE bill that was put into place to recognize X-ray techs as professionals and to make sure individuals are receiving the best patient care possible by providing radiation protection. It is all about educating people, and I think our alumni do a great job of this out in our communities."
What’s the number one thing you want students to know?
"I hope I stress it enough in class, but I want them to know it is all about giving back and patient care. If you are blessed to further your education, then it is a responsibility to give back to your community and take care of those people. Pass on the knowledge. Who knows who you will influence."
