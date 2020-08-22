Healthier Choices, Healthier You Classes coming to area

Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) Center of Healthy Aging are collaborating to provide the Healthier Choices, Healthier You Classes. Classes will begin on ZOOM located on internet free for classes. Classes begin at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9, and will continue once a week through Oct. 14.
The Healthier Choices, Healthier You Program was developed by Stanford University’s School of Medicine. This program is designed for individuals and their caregivers who are dealing with chronic conditions. The six-week, two-hour classes cover techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation. The program teaches exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance. Other subjects covered include appropriate use of medications, tools for communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals, nutrition education, decision-making, and how to evaluate new treatments.
Instructors provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age, or disability.
These services are funded by the Title III Older Americans Act through SAC Nutrition Services, EODD Area Agency on Aging and DHS Aging Services.
Classes will be held on the ZOOM Virtual Platform. Registration is required for a class or to receive more information. Additional information and class material will be provided to you with your registration. Call 1-888-616-8161 or email devon-murray@ouhsc.edu.
