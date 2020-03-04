The Q.B Boydston Public Library and the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) Northeast Center of Healthy Aging are collaborating to provide the Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind Program. Classes will begin at the Q.B Boydston Public Library located at 201 E. South Ave in Fort Gibson beginning at 1 p.m. March 13, and will continue once a week through April 3.
The Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind Program helps individuals understand the many ways you can maintain a healthy brain. The workshop consists of an introductory session and four enriching sessions, each one hour in length. Those who take this workshop will learn more than a dozen ways to improve their physical and mental health.
Instructors provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma.
OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age or disability.
To receive additional information or to reserve your spot in the classes, call Sharon Elder, Education Specialist, OHAI’s Northeast Center of Healthy Aging at (888) 616-8161.
