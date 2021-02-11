Commissioners will convene a public hearing this month to provide a chance for residents to learn more about a special election being proposed to support economic development efforts.
Resolutions adopted in January by members of two public trusts support a special election, asking Muskogee County voters to back a $20 million general obligation limited tax bond package. The bonds would provide funds for economic and community development efforts.
The idea was hatched first by the Muskogee County Economic Authority, a public trust authorized in November by commissioners. The Muskogee City-County Port Authority adopted a resolution on Jan. 26, urging commissioners to support the plan and authorize a special election.
Port Director Scott Robinson said at the time similar bonds issued by the public trust that preceded Muskogee County Economic Authority proved successful. He said this type of bonds “are something the county can issue with the expectation that the companies receiving the loans are going to pay them back.”
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said the program administered by Muskogee County Industrial Trust Authority proved over time to be "the most successful bond program in the state." He predicted similar success for Muskogee County Economic Authority should voters support the package they might have an opportunity to consider later this year.
Doke said he and others have spent some time during the past week or so talking up the plan during private meetings with various groups.
"We started having meetings, talking to city officials and superintendents ... to get their input," Doke said, citing efforts to "be as transparent as possible" before commissioners decide whether a special election is warranted. "We thought we should come to the county and let other stakeholders know what's on the table and also to get their input."
The public hearing is scheduled to take place Feb. 22 during the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners' regular meeting. Commissioners take up agenda items at 9 a.m. Monday during their weekly meetings — the public hearing would be included as an agenda item.
Doke said the hearing would provide an opportunity for voters "to hear what this is about," offer some "input" and share "how they feel about it."
Industrial Development Director Marie Synar said her office has “a number of prospects that are waiting for this bond money to become available.” Information about those prospects has been made available only behind closed doors during executive sessions convened by city and county officials and other public bodies.
Synar said discussions to date have focused on a May 11 special election.
