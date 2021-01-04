Hearing set for proposed phosphorus rule

A public hearing is scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday for proposed changes to water quality standards within the Illinois River watershed, but the deadline for written comments was extended.
The Oklahoma Water Resources Board proposed amendments to the state's standard for phosphorus, a pollutant that threatens scenic rivers and streams. Studies have found the nutrient at 0.035 mg/L can trigger algal blooms that degrade water quality, threaten aquatic life and aesthetics.
The proposed revision to the total phosphorus criterion would modify "the criterion duration and frequency based on new and reexamined scientific information" to reaches of the Illinois River and the Flint and Barren Fork creeks within the state's scenic rivers system. The magnitude threshold for total phosphorus would remain at 0.037 mg/L for all designated scenic rivers.
The deadline for written comments was extended until 5 p.m. Feb. 15. Copies of the proposed water quality standard revision and supporting technical documentation can be obtained online at www.owrb.ok.gov/util/rules/wqs_revisions.php.
The public hearing may be accessed virtually. A link is available online at www.owrb.ok.gov/rules/wqs/index.php
