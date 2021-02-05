Hearing set for woman accused of killing roommate

A woman charged with first-degree murder in the death of her roommate appeared via video in Wagoner County District Court on Friday.
A plea of not guilty was entered for Kore Bommeli, 59, charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.
Bommeli, also known as Kore Adams, is charged with killing Talina Galloway, 53, and decapitating and dismembering her body.
Galloway had been reported missing by Bommeli to Wagoner County law enforcement in mid-April last year.
Galloway’s body was found inside a freezer in Polk County, Arkansas, in December when a woman hiking in the area came upon a freezer that contained Galloway's remains.
According to court documents, investigators also found what is believed to be blood in the garage and a bedroom of the apartment Bommeli shared with Galloway. A search of Bommeli's cell phone shows she was performing internet searches for "ways to get blood out of concrete and wood."
Bommeli was arrested Jan. 21 in Wisconsin during a traffic stop while out on $150,000 bond for an unrelated arrest in Wagoner County. While out on bond, Bommeli had been living in the Town of Middleton, a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin's capital.
Bommeli is being held without bond. She will be back in Wagoner County District Court at 8 a.m. April 7 for a preliminary hearing, according to online court records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.