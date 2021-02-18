A preliminary hearing and an acceleration hearing for a man charged with six counts of murder following a Feb. 2 mass shooting has been postponed until June.
Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 25, of Muskogee, is accused of killing his brother and five children. Pridgeon, who was charged with six counts of first-degree murder, also was charged with shooting Brittany Anderson with intent to kill her, and felony possession of a firearm while on probation.
Pridgeon's hearings have been postponed until June 4.
Additionally, a motion filed on behalf of the Muskogee Phoenix to release 911 calls and body camera video related to the case, has been taken under advisement.
Pridgeon is being held without bond. He was transferred to Cherokee County Detention Center following his initial appearance in Muskogee County District Court on Feb. 4.
