Heartland Heritage Museum to host chili cook-off

Heartland Heritage Museum & Gallery in Checotah is holding its 14th annual Chili Cook-Off ON Feb. 26, in the Community Center at 611 N. Broadway.
“This is a major fundraiser for the Museum & Gallery,” said Iris Park, director of the museum.
The cost is $8 per person, children 6 and under are free. Doors open at 5 p.m.
“Attendees will receive a door prize ticket with each $8 entry fee," Park said. "The prize is three days, two nights at Janssen Park Bed & Breakfast in Mena, Arkansas. The drawing will be later that evening, and winner must be present to win.”
In addition to tasting the many chili varieties, drinks and dessert will be provided.
A live auction will be held. Items include a Rossi RS22mag rifle, a luxury picnic package, home coffee bar basket, a quilt, and a paint party for 12. A basket of car wash supplies, a variety of baked goods, original art and numbered, framed prints, are among many other items.
A Taurus GX4 9mm handgun donated by Checotah Gun and Pawn is being raffled. Tickets are $1 each, or six for $5, and are being sold at various places in Checotah, including Checotah Perk, Checotah Gun and Pawn, the Chamber of Commerce office, and Heartland Heritage Museum & Gallery, 114 N. Broadway, Tickets will also be available at the event. Winner of the drawing need not be present to win but must be 21 years or older and must pass a background check.
Registration forms to enter the Chili Cook-off competition are available online on the Heartland Heritage Museum & Gallery Facebook page, at the Chamber of Commerce office, and by calling or texting Iris Park. Entry Fee is $20. First place winner wins $500, second place $250, and third receives $100. There also is a People’s Choice prize of $150. Best Table Décor first and second place winners receive $100 and $50 respectively.
Information: Iris Park by phone or text, (405) 570-3569.
