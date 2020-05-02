Hearts reflect appreciation

Vickie Allen found a unique way to say thank you to people who work in Eufaula.
The 70-year-old started putting hearts in the windows and outside of her home to show appreciation for those who are working during the pandemic, including first responders, the police and fire departments, along with health care workers, grocery store workers and those who deliver the mail.
"These people are protecting us," Allen said. "I like to do crafts and I wanted to show something how I feel. I put some on my mailbox or the front window. It was of showing how much we care and appreciate what these people are doing.
"I chose a heart as it's something from the heart in the way they're helping others. I had one out, but the weather tore it up. I'm going to put out another one."
Allen came up with the idea after seeing something similar on Facebook. The idea started slow and has blossomed with businesses and residents in the McIntosh County town placing the hearts where they are visible.
"I haven't driven down any of the side streets yet, but several of the businesses have their whole windows covered with hearts," she said. "I can't tell you how many are out there, at least 40 to 50."
Pam Rossi, executive director of the Eufaula Area Chamber of Commerce, quickly got involved. She posted something on the chamber's Facebook page. She calls it, "Show Your Love."
"Some of the places here have needed to shut down, but we understand there are those who made the choice to work or wanted to work," Rossi said. "We appreciate them for keeping the town going. This keeps up the enthusiasm in our community.
"It's still catching on. Every day, we get closer to getting back to normal, and this is going to help us get back to that normal soon."
Rossi said each of the four community boards in town on Selmon, Foley and Main streets have hearts.
One of those businesses is B&J Insurance Company, owned by Angela McQuay.
"When I read the email about this, I jumped on the chance to be a part of it," McQuay said. "These people are taking care of us and protecting us.This was our way to show appreciation."
Allen, a retired restaurant owner, is excited about the response to those who the hearts are for — the workers.
"Somebody left a note saying, 'We appreciate you thinking of us,' That means the hearts are being noticed," she said. "We're going to do this, pandemic or not. When the pandemic is over, we're going to keep the hearts up because we appreciate what they do."
