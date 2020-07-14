The Muskogee Fire Department responded to a house fire around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, and two firefighters had issues with the heat.
"We had a big problem with the heat and humidity. It was really hurting my firefighters," said acting Assistant Chief Matt Sheets. "They did a real good stop on the fire. They just keep battling and battling in this heat. I have two firefighters that had to be checked out by EMS. They've got heat exhaustion, so that's the second battle."
Temperatures were in the mid-90s, with the heat index hovering around 100, according to AccuWeather.
The house at C and Felix streets was vacant, Sheets said. Muskogee police showed up, then radioed it in. The fire department later conducted a primary sweep and found nobody in the house.
The stem of the fire hydrant broke, so the fire department was forced to have multiple trucks come with tanks of water to put out the fire.
The fire marshal will follow up at the house to determine the cost of the damage. The cause of the fire is unknown.
