Heavy turnout continues at local, area election boards

Area election boards reported continued heavy turnout on Thursday as people cast early ballots for the general election.
Muskogee County Election Board reported 490 people casting ballots on Thursday, bringing the two-day total to 1,020.
Cherokee County Election Board reported 828 people casting ballots on Thursday, bringing the two-day total to 1,742.
Wagoner County Election Board reported 1,023 people casting ballots on Thursday, including 723 in Broken Arrow and 300 in Wagoner. The two-day total for both polling places is 2,218.
McIntosh County Election Board reported 181 early ballots on Thursday, bringing the two-day total to 389.
Early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
