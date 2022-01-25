OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma homeowners who have experienced financial setbacks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for up to $20,000 in grant assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund.
Grant uses include delinquent mortgages, property taxes, home insurance and homeowner association dues.
Funding for the grants was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act and will be administered by the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency. the Oklahoma HAF program has nearly $74 million available to help Oklahoma homeowners at risk of losing their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications and eligibility guidelines are available at www.ohfa.org/haf. Individuals who need help completing the application may call (833) 208-2535 or (405) 419-8202.
The Oklahoma HAF portal opened Jan. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.