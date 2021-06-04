Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue will be at Petco, 936 W. Shawnee Bypass, from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday to issue vouchers to anyone needing help with the cost of a spay or neuter for their pet. Please bring identification for proof of residency. Residence needs to be in the Muskogee area.
editor's pick
Help available to pay for spay/neuter services
- Submitted by Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
7, year old Checotah resident passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Arrangements pending with Garrett Family Funeral Home-Checotah.
Mary Katherine Underwood, 78, Retired from ONG, left May 23, 2021. Her Memorial Ceremony will be Sunday, June 6, 2021, 2:00 PM, Martin Luther King Community Center of Muskogee. You may express online condolences @ biglowfunerals.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Cherokee Nation to provide every Cherokee citizen with total of $2,000 allocated over two payments
- Three Forks History: Coronado claimed Arkansas Basin for Spain
- Fatal shooting on west side of city
- Train strikes pedestrian in Okay
- KILGORE's CORNER: Brothers in eastern Oklahoma create handcrafted fishing tackle, Big League Baits
- Roughers put cap on spring with QB, kicking depth on display
- PREP FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Lady Bulldog's spot at the top of her sport is assured as a pioneer
- SCHOOL OF THE YEAR: The Fort stands above all
- One unit destroyed by fire at Greenleaf Apartments
- Okie from Muskogee: Wickizer finds herself very busy in Muskogee
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.