Help available to pay for spay/neuter services

Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue will be at Petco, 936 W. Shawnee Bypass, from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday to issue vouchers to anyone needing help with the cost of a spay or neuter for their pet. Please bring identification for proof of residency.  Residence needs to be in the Muskogee area.

