After nearly 35 years, the Ark of Faith seeks to finish restoring Acee Blue Eagle murals on its second floor.
In the late 1930s, the renowned Muscogee (Creek) artist painted murals upstairs in what was then the Carnegie Library, 401 E. Broadway. The library closed when Muskogee Public Library opened in 1972. The library building had deteriorated by the time the Ark of Faith obtained possession in 1982, according to a 1983 Muskogee Phoenix column.
The Ark originally was intended as Christian arts and education center when it moved into the old library in the 1980s. Before COVID-19 hit in March, the Ark’s mission had grown to include guitar lessons, counseling, meals for the homeless, deaf signing and teen anger management courses.
Ark founder and operations director Sally Weiesnbach said restoring the Blue Eagle murals eventually could help inspire youth and Native Americans.
“We do it to keep the Indian heritage going, to keep the painters encouraged, to show the teenagers,” Weiesnbach said. “My delight is working with pre-teens and teens. The reason I came was to help teenagers develop their arts, their music, their poetry.”
Cherokee artist Joe Rector restored a mural, depicting Natives drawing on a hide, on an east interior wall in the mid-1980s. He was not able to work on a west wall mural, which had faded to nearly nothing over the years.
“Because he had to make a livelihood, he couldn’t work on it all the time,” Weiesnbach said. “And we had to have the right paint, and we couldn’t afford it.”
Restoration eventually stalled.
Rector died in 2012 in Destin, Florida.
“We had several Native artists come in and want to paint,” Weiesnbach said, adding that the Ark could not afford to pay any artists.
Weiesnbach said a Native artist must finish the restoration because Native artists have different concepts of art. The artist also must use the right paints to match the mural, she said.
William Troup, who does maintenance at the Ark, said an area dentist donated paint for the restoration last year.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted progress on project, Weiesnbach said.
“Right now, the pandemic and caring for the homeless has been the Ark’s priority,” she said.
The Ark has been open for such ministries as serving homeless people breakfast and lunch, but with restrictions to prevent spread of the coronavirus. Weiesnbach said she must ensure visitors are socially distanced, wear a mask and wash their hands when they enter. Visitors also must have their temperatures taken.
She said the Ark has suspended many of its ministries to focus on the meals.
“Right now, we are keeping everything and everyone we can safe from the pandemic,” she said. “We believe we finish what we started.”
Weiesnbach said that as soon as the restoration is finished and the pandemic clears, she would like to open back up for arts and theater programs, as well as a Christmas shop.
“We used to have a stage up there on the east side,” she said. “We used the arts to help people heal.”
You can help
Skilled Native artists willing to offer their skills to restore the Acee Blue Eagle murals, or who want to donate financially or offer other services, may call Sally Weiesnbach at (918) 682-8411.
