Help sought to repair Thomas-Foreman Home

Instability of a bathroom wall could endanger Muskogee’s historic Thomas-Foreman Home, officials with Three Rivers Museum say.
However, the museum, which manages the house, cannot afford a contractor to assess and fix the problem, said Museum Director Angie Rush.
“We really want to preserve the house, and part of the preservation is to leave the wall intact,” she said. “We need to do the work, we just don’t know how to go about doing that work without hurting the building.”
Thomas-Foreman home, 1419 W. Okmulgee Ave., has been closed to tours since October. Its annual spring reopening was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The house dates to 1898 when pioneer Judge John Robert Thomas built it on what was then prairie land. Thomas’ daughter Carolyn married historian Grant Foreman. They began living in the home in 1905. Over the years, the Foremans added to the house and filled it with artifacts from their world travels.
Rush said museum workers had just fixed a roof leak over the bathroom when they noticed instability in a west wall about two weeks ago.
“If you barely pushed on it, it would start to move,” Rush said. “It just kind of showed up overnight.”
A museum maintenance worker did what he could to shore up the exterior wall, she said.
Rush said the museum lacks funding to even get an appraisal from a contractor.
“We need a contractor who would be willing to donate time and materials to replace an outer wall along the bathroom. It has rotted and become unstable.”
The wall’s instability could endanger the rest of the 122-year-old house, which underwent a renovation in 2011.
“If it (the bathroom wall) were to fall out, then that side of the house, which is the west side, would start deteriorating more, “ Rush said. “That wall would cause the rest of it to follow suit.”
The museum cannot obtain historic grants for such immediate needs, she said.
“Money that is out there is for the year 2021,” she said. “That means funding for those grants will not come in until this time next year.”
