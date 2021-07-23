A federal jury found a Henryetta man guilty of sexually abusing a minor, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Kendall Len Burgess, 22, was found guilty by a federal jury of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country, and abusive sexual contact in Indian Country. The defendant was acquitted on one count of assault by striking, beating, or wounding in Indian Country. The jury trial began with testimony on July 19, and concluded on July 21 with the guilty verdicts. Burgess is facing imprisonment of not less than 30 years up to life for the crimes the jury found he committed.
During the trial, the United States presented evidence that Burgess was romantically involved with the minor victim's adult sister, with whom he shared two children. During the Spring of 2019, while living with the victim's family, the defendant perpetrated various sexual acts on the 7-year-old victim. The child's disclosure of the sexual abuse led to state court charges being filed against Burgess. Burgess failed to appear to answer those charges and was apprehended by law enforcement after high-speed chases through both Tulsa and Okmulgee counties.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma ultimately prosecuted the case because the defendant is a member of a federally-recognized Indian tribe and the crime occurred in Okmulgee County, within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The guilty verdicts were the result of an investigation by the Henryetta Police Department, Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Burgess was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
