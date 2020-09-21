Henryetta woman killed in single-vehicle crash

An 88-year-old Henryetta woman died after she crashed the vehicle she was driving on U.S. 266, a mile north and a mile east of Hitchita in McIntosh County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Annie Brown was pronounced dead at the scene Friday.
According to the trooper's report, the collision happened at approximately 5:25 p.m. Brown was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger westbound on U.S. 266 when, for an unknown reason, drove off the right side of the road. She collided with a tree, continued through a fence and came to rest against a tree. The vehicle's airbags did deploy. Brown was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
