High school students learn about state’s aerospace industry

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Checotah High School sophomore and six other high school students from Oklahoma, Texas and Washington had the opportunity to learn from Oklahoma industry experts in aerospace, engineering and technology. That opportunity came through a special program launched by Delaware Resource Group LLC (DRG) and the Cherokee Nation.
“The speakers were all so informative and engaging,” said Isaac Garvey, a sophomore at Checotah High School who participated in the program.
Isaac said he was interested in either welding on aircraft or aerospace engineering.
“I learned so much," he said. "I wish all my educational experiences were presented to me like this.”
Each day of the CASE (Culture, Aerospace, Science & Engineering) Summer Program, held from July 26-29, consisted of educational presentations and exciting excursions and activities throughout Oklahoma City.
“We are proud to have partnered with the Cherokee Nation to create a three-day academic and cultural experience focused on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) for American Indian students,” said DRG Chairman and CEO Phil G. Busey Sr., who was one of the program speakers.
State Director of Aerospace and Defense Geoffrey Camp provided the students an overview of Oklahoma’s aerospace industry. Representatives from CareerTech, University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, University of Central Oklahoma, OU Sooner Flight Academy and OU WorkSooner talked to students about different educational pathways into aerospace. Other program speakers included retired Senior Master Sgt. Jeff James, vice president of the Air Force Association; Victoria Natalie, with OSU’s Unmanned Systems Research Institute (USRI); Greg Buzzard, an attorney with Crowe and Dunlevy; and Vanessa Adams, senior manager at Pratt & Whitney.
In addition, the students attended an Oklahoma City Dodgers game and toured the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, Oklahoma City Museum of Art, Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, as well as Oklahoma History Center.
Other participants of this year’s CASE Summer Program were Jaycee Gideon, Abigail Hensley, Robin Matherly, Emma Torrix, Grayson Turk and Hope Turk.
The CASE program will continue as an annual program in 2022. Students participating are required to be incoming freshman through juniors in high school and be of American Indian descent. Information: Brittany Attaway at Brittany.attaway@drgok.com.
Delaware Resource Group of Oklahoma, LLC is an American Indian-owned aerospace defense contractor headquartered in Oklahoma City. The family-owned business is a leader in contracting services, including military aircrew training, courseware development and distance learning. The CASE summer program is made possible through a special partnership between the Cherokee Nation and Delaware Resource Group.
