The following highways are impacted by high water:
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
U.S. 62B at U.S.-62/Shawnee Bypass in Muskogee
Oklahoma 10 at the railroad underpass in Fort Gibson
U.S. 62 closed just south of U.S. 64/Oklahoma 16/Oklahoma 72 junction (Jamesville Y) in western Muskogee County
ADAIR COUNTY
U.S. 62 closed 1 mile east of the Cherokee County line
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Oklahoma 80 west of Hulbert is closed.
Oklahoma 80 in Hulbert south of Oklahoma 51 — OPEN
U.S. 62 closed near Oklahoma 51 in Eldon
U.S. 62 closed 3 miles east of the Oklahoma 51 Junction near Camp Egan in east Cherokee County
Oklahoma 10 about 12.5 miles north of the U.S.62 Junction near Hanging Rock in northeast Cherokee County
For up to the minute info on closures, download the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app or visit www.okroads.org.
REMEMBER during flooding conditions, motorists are reminded:
• Don't drive around barricades if roadway is closed.
• If you see high water, turn around and do NOT enter.
