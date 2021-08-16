Highway to be renamed in honor of local hero

Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, and Gov. Stitt held a ceremonial signing recently for SB 624, renaming a section of Oklahoma 51B in Porter as the “Lieutenant Eugene Smith Memorial Highway.” They were joined by Smith’s children, Eugene, Mathew and Billie Smith as well as Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott and former deputy Doug Grammar. Several of Smith’s grandchildren and other family members were also present for the ceremonial signing. Also pictured are the bill’s co-authors Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman and Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow.