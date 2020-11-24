Hikers: Be careful during deer hunting season

STILLWATER – For many nature lovers, hiking through the woods on a crisp fall day is a great opportunity for exercise and fresh air. However, this time of year also is a favorite of deer hunters. With rifle season opening Nov. 21, both hikers and hunters must use caution.
Emily Long, Payne County game warden, said hunting activity is at its peak during the weekends. She urges bright colors and careful scheduling.
“If you want to get out in the woods to hike, it’s a good idea to wear a blaze orange beanie or even a safety vest to help make your presence known,” Long said. “Hunting takes place in the early morning and late afternoon/early evening, so hikers are less likely to encounter hunters if they’re out for a hike during mid-day.”
Long also said hikers need to be aware they cannot hike on private property without landowner permission, and wildlife management areas across the state are closed to non-hunters.
Dwayne Elmore, Oklahoma State University Extension wildlife specialist, professor and Bollenbach Chair in OSU’s Department of Natural Resource Ecology and Management, said it is a good idea for hikers to stay in open areas as much as possible.
“If you’re out walking around in areas where hunters are looking for deer, it’s important for you to be seen clearly by the hunters,” he said.
