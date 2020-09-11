Muskogee Public Schools has verified that one student at Muskogee High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a media release.
Through contact tracing, school officials found at least six other students who were in direct contact with this student over the Labor Day weekend. The status of those students' testing is not known.
The individual who tested positive will be in self-isolation for 10 days from the date of the positive test. The students who were in direct contact with the student who tested positive will be required to quarantine for 14 days and not report to school. MPS Communications and Marketing Director Steve Braun said no staff members were known to have come into contact with the student.
Once MPS learned of the positive COVID-19 test result, the Muskogee County Health Department was notified of the situation. The district is assisting families with concerns.
The district held virtual instruction Sept. 8-11, which minimized any potential spread from this incident. In-person classes will resume at all sites on Monday.
Hilldale Public Schools Superintendent Erik Puckett confirmed a support staff member within the district tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was notified on Friday.
Individuals who came into close contact with the person have been notified and must quarantine at home for 14 days since the last day of exposure, Puckett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.