Muskogee Public Schools and Hilldale Schools are doing virtual learning Thursday because of area flooding.
Hilldale Superintendent Erik Puckett said Hilldale High School cafeteria was opened for residents affected by early Thursday flooding. He said there were 15 to 20 people at a time who were transported on rescue vehicles from the Meadows housing addition, west of the high school on Smith Ferry Road. He said water got into classrooms at the high school/middle school, as well as in the elementary school on Peak Boulevard.
MPS Chief Administrative Officer Lance Crawley said there was flooding in Sadler Arts Academy's basement.
