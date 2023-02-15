Hilldale High School has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian of the Class of 2023.
Valedictorian is Addesen Glass, daughter of Jake and Suzanne Glass.
Her grandparents are: Dennis and Vicki Glass; Pam Glass; Mary Crawford; Kenny and Pam Holdridge.
Addesen Glass has a cumulative GPA of 4.51.
She is on the Hilldale Superintendent’s Honor Roll and the President’s Honor Roll at Connors State College.
She is a two-time State Champion 4A Girl’s Golf (2021 and 2022) and an All-District Soccer player. She is varsity girls soccer captain.
Other accomplishments include National Honor Society secretary, Teen Republican Club secretary, Native American Student Association, Math Club, FCCLA.
Civic achievements and involvement include Fostering Hope Teen Ambassador, St. Francis intern, Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Conference, November Student of the Month. She is a member of the Brick Church.
Glass plans to attend University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in the fall. There, she will seek a bachelor’s degree in Biology and a minor in Spanish. Upon obtaining a degree, she will attend medical school and pursue her lifelong dream of becoming an anesthesiologist.
Lauryn Keli Field, daughter of Kelly and Tammy Field, is salutatorian.
Her grandparents are Oscar and Evelyn Field; Fran Crouch and the late Ronald Crouch.
She has a cumulative GPA of 4.49.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, where she is committee coordinator. She has been in band for seven years, plays saxophone and is drum major. She also is in the jazz band and the drum line. She received superior ratings in District and State solo and ensemble for percussion.
Field was Junior homecoming attendant for Teens for Christ and Senior homecoming attendant for band. She is founding member and treasurer for Teen Republicans, secretary for Drama Club and event coordinator for Mu Alpha Theta. She also is in Teens for Christ. She was class vice president her sophomore, junior and senior year. She is an Advisory Council member and part of the Nike Club.
She participated in the Assemblies of God Fine Arts Competition winning the state level playing the drum set qualifying for nationals.
Field plays drum set and bass guitar for the youth worship team at New Hope Assembly of God, where she also volunteers in the nursery. She volunteered at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and works for the City of Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department.
She been accepted into the Honors College at Oklahoma State University where she will be pursuing a degree in Music Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.