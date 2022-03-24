Hilldale High School has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2022.
Reid Stout, son of Justin and Shelly Stout, is valedictorian. He is grandson of Mike and Kay Calavan and Weldon and Connie Stout.
He has a cumulative GPA of 4.444 and has been on the Superintendent's Honor Roll and National Honor Society.
He played varsity basketball and has been on the Hilldale Select Choir for four years. He made the OKMEA All State Mixed Ensemble two years and the Eastern District Honor Choir six years. He was Teens for Christ leader, Spanish Club treasurer and Mu Alpha Theta president.
Stout has been in the First Baptist Church Praise Band and youth group. He also is a Fostering Hope Teen Board executive, member of the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Class XXII and is an assistant youth basketball coach.
He said he plans to go to college and major in biology and/or chemistry with possible double minors in psychology and music, then continue to medical school with ultimate plans of being a pediatrician.
Samantha Gail Salat, daughter of Robert and Gail Salat, is salutatorian.
She is granddaughter of Sandra Moore and the late Kathy Mosteller.
She has a cumulative GPA of 4.4 and has been on the Superintendent's Honor Roll for four years. She has been in the National Honor Society member for three years and was March Nike Club Member of the Month.
Civic achievements and involvement include being a member of Timothy Baptist Church; Executive Board treasurer for Fostering Hope and Youth Leadership Chamber of Commerce member.
Salat said she plans to attend University of Oklahoma in the fall of 2022 and earn a bachelor's degree in nursing.
"I plan to pursue nursing and care for the babies in the neonatal intensive care unit," she said. "I also plan to get married and have babies of my own."
