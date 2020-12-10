Hilldale Elementary School will transition to distance learning effective Monday, Dec. 14.
In-person learning will be held Friday, but students will be sent home with their device and charger at the end of the day. The high school and middle school transitioned to distance learning on Tuesday.
Meals will be distributed next week on Monday as usual.
All Fort Gibson schools will go to virtual learning the week of Dec. 14-18, administrators said.
The district experienced a high volume of students and staff being quarantined.
Traditional classes are scheduled to resume on Jan. 4.
Information regarding meal offerings and other class-by-class instructions will be provided through each school building.
