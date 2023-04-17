There will be a public hearing for the Hilldale Indian Education Committee. The meeting will be held 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Hilldale administration building.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the current issues involving our Indian education program, approval of our new Johnson O’Malley application, our new Part II Title VI application, and election of new committee members. There will be a training session for new committee members immediately following the meeting. The meeting is open to the public and all Johnson O’Malley /Title VI parents are invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.