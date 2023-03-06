Hilldale Middle School, Sequoyah High School advance in robotics competition

Hours of assembling movable robots that can shoot discs paid off for teams from Hilldale Middle School and Sequoyah High School.
The two teams placed well enough at the Oklahoma 2022-23 VEX Robotics-Spin Up State Championships to earn invitations to the World Vex Robotics-Spin Up Championships, April 22-29 in Dallas.
The State Championships were held Friday and Saturday at Muskogee Civic Center.
Hilldale robotics teacher Danielle Ward said she was notified on Monday that one of the HMS teams qualified for the World competition. Members of her winning team were Zachary Walters, Walker Scott, Jillian Ashwood and Taylor Stevens, she said. The team placed second in the skills category, but advanced because a team from Stillwater had already won in another category and could not qualify twice, she said.
"It's very exciting, because when you look at the registration for World, and teams that signed up for it, there was Puerto Rico, Canada, Kazakhstan," Ward said. "Almost 480 teams from around the world that will participate. It's a big thing."
Aftermath, a team from Sequoyah, was a finalist in the high school division.
The State Competition featured 24 middle schools and 24 high schools, and there were several teams within the schools.
Event organizer David R. Bandy said each team has three or four members, "so, you're running about 150 to 200 kids."
For each match, school teams formed "alliances" with other teams to compete against other alliances. Student teams manipulated their robots to move discs to a corner or shoot discs to baskets that look like small Frisbee golf targets.
The last 10 seconds is the End Game, in which the robots shoot long, colored strings across the floor. The strings, which have weighted tiles on the end, must remain within the game perimeter.
Another Hilldale Middle School team won the Judges Award, but did not qualify for World, Ward said.
Hilldale seventh-grader Archer Hogle said building the team robot took "hours and hours of work."
He said his team worked with four different alliances on Friday.
"It takes a lot of teamwork, communication," Archer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.