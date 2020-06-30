Unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board show that Brad Williams has 813 votes or 51.55% of votes to Dean Robertson's 764 votes or 48.45% of votes for the Hilldale Public Schools Office 5 race.
Hilldale Office 5 unofficial results
