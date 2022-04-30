Hilldale pre-school, Head Start screening enrollment planned

Hilldale Public Schools will be conducting a pre-school screening for children ages 3 and 4. The test is designed to determine the developmental readiness of pre-school children and will help parents determine the needs of their children before entering school. Hilldale will also conduct a kindergarten screening for the 2022-2023 school year.
Enrollment will be taken at this time for 4 year-old pre-K, Head Start and new kindergarten students. Requirements for enrollment include: one proof of residence (not older than 60 days), original birth certificate, current immunization record, CDIB card or citizenship card for Native Americans. Enrollment will be completed at the time of screening.
Both screenings and enrollments will be at Hilldale Enrollment Center, 313 E. Peak Blvd., on from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m-6 p.m. Tuesday, and from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Thursday. All parents are invited and encouraged to attend. Information: Patti Bilyard, (918) 683-9167.
