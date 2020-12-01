Hilldale Public Schools officials report receiving notification on Tuesday that a student or staff member at Hilldale Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. Those who were in close contact with that individual have been notified and mandated to quarantine at home for 14 days from the last date of exposure.
Hilldale reports positive test for COVID-19
