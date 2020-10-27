The Board of Education of Hilldale Public School District hereby announces that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for the #1 seat on the Hilldale Board of Education may file to fun as a candidate for this seat the the Muskogee County Election Board between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 7-9.

