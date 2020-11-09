Students at Fort Gibson High School and Middle School will go to distance learning from Wednesday to Nov. 30.
Hilldale Public Schools will go to distance learning from Tuesday to Nov. 30.
Fort Gibson Superintendent Scott Farmer said the number of COVID-19 cases has risen sharply over the last few days at the high school and middle school.
"Students at our high school and middle school will be expected to login to their classes daily at normal times to receive instruction," Farmer said. "Extracurricular activities may continue and will be arranged on an individual basis based on needs and schedules."
Free meals will be available for middle school and high school students and are available for pickup. The schedule for meal pickup is as follows and all meals are free:
* Wednesday through Friday — The district will provide breakfast and lunch from 10:30-12:30 daily out of the main cafeteria for high school and middle school students.
* Meals for the week of Nov. 16 will be provided in bulk and can be picked up on Monday and on Thursday from 10:30-12:30 at the Main Cafeteria.
Hilldale Superintendent Erik Puckett said the there are district students and staff at each site who have been quarantined. He said the number of positive cases has risen in the past few days.
Muskogee Public Schools reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The new cases are at the following sites: five students at Muskogee High School, three students at the 7th and 8th Grade Academy, one student at the 6th Grade Academy at Grant Foreman, one student at Cherokee Elementary, and one student and one staff member, not a teacher, at Creek Elementary.
Students and staff who have been in direct contact with these individuals who tested positive are being notified by site administration. Direct contact means an individual was within six feet for 15 minutes or more of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Following Oklahoma State Department of Health protocols, the individuals who tested positive will be in self-isolation for 10 days from the date of the positive test or onset of symptoms. Other individuals who are identified as having direct contact with these individuals will need to quarantine for 14 days.
Once Muskogee Public Schools learned of these positive COVID-19 test results, the Muskogee County Health Department was notified of the situation. Along with the MCHD, MPS will assist students and staff as we work through these cases.
Families at these sites were notified about these positive cases by a School Messenger call at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
