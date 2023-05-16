Dark clouds and deluges of rain gave way to a rainbow and a rosy sunset Monday night as Hilldale High School's Class of 2023 held its commencement ceremony.
Class members showed their individuality with decorated mortarboards, their identity with stoles signifying organizations and their honors with medals and cord.
Kayden Shoals wore a stole adorned with black, orange, red and green stripes signified his Nigerian heritage. He also wore cords noting academic scholarships he received from University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and Langston University, as well as his involvement in honor choir. Shoals said he plans to attend OSU and major in criminal justice.
But, he chose to spend the moments before graduation "just hanging out with my friends."
Salutatorian Lauryn Field called Monday's ceremony "a celebration of all we had accomplished, and a reminder that the sky is the limit for what we are going to accomplish."
"I have witnessed my own growth over the past four years and have no intention of seeing that progression come to an end," she said. "To get to this point in our lives, it took an individual commitment, determination, perseverance, hard work and sacrifice from us all."
Valedictorian Addesen Glass reflected on four years of uncertainty.
"Freshman year was, of course, our great COVID year," she said. "We spent much of our in-school time reading Shakespeare with Ms. Webster. And as we got used to our new environment at the high school, we were sent home and didn't return until the following year. Lots of time for TikTok. Sophomore year, we returned to class in our masks and half the year, most of us were sent home for quarantine many different times."
"The junior year consisted of balancing concurrent classes or Indian Capital Technology Center classes and senior year was spent stressing over scholarships and college applications," she said.
Glass told her classmates the value of perseverance — "doing something despite difficulty or delay in achieving success."
She quoted from the Bible's book of James, which says "Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial, because having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him."
Glass asked her classmates to think of a struggle they had overcome.
"Store it in your minds to lean on it to ensure we have the right attitude and focus for success," she said. "Our world is constantly evolving, and we must adapt and adjust to an ever-changing society. Therefore, those who apply knowledge, have patience, work hard with passion and persevere will achieve long-term success."
