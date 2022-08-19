Hilldale High School and Middle School students worked around new construction and renovation on the first day of school Thursday.
The schools, located in the same long building, are getting safer, more secure entries and centralized administrative offices.
Hilldale Middle School principal's and reception office temporarily moved to near an east entrance during the renovation. People must call the office to enter.
Principal Darren Riddle said the temporary entrance likely will be there until December or January.
"They have a temporary wall up where the office space used to be, so it's just a straight hallway," he said. "We're in good shape. It's just a little bit different."
Students riding the bus enter and exit through a door by the high school/middle school library, Riddle said. Parents drive around to the back of the school to drop off and pick up their middle school children, as they have in the past.
Rainey Ashwood, who has children the middle school and high school, said she came early to drop off her children Thursday morning.
"We knew it would be really busy," she said. "When we dropped them off, we got here at about 7:35 this morning."
She said the line extended to Smith Ferry Road.
The new high school entrance and administrative office will move to a commons area that used to be a cafeteria. Students now have to walk around the new offices, which remain under construction.
Hilldale School Superintendent Erik Puckett said officials had hoped the high school and middle school renovations would be finished by January.
"We're already getting delays in material and metal," he said. "So right now, if it's done by Spring Break, I'd be happy. We keep getting pushed back on things."
Puckett figured that the district has at least 50 more students this school year.
Riddle said the middle school has six new teachers and a new counselor. The new teachers are in math, science, reading and English.
