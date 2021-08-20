Hilldale Elementary first-grader Sterling Cullom, 6, said he didn't expect his first grade to be much different than kindergarten. Hilldale students made new friends and learned new rules on Thursday, the first day of school.
"It is kind of different, but it's not all the way different," he said on Thursday after his first day of school. "I got to make new friends and have fun."
Students returning to Hilldale for the first day of class found different protocols to prevent potential spread of COVID-19 than they faced in 2020. In August 2020, Hilldale students wore masks and had their temperatures checked upon entrance.
On Thursday, fewer students, teachers and staff wore masks.
Hilldale's Return to Learn Plan states that masks and vaccinations are recommended for students and staff. Schools cannot require masks or vaccinations under SB 658, the plan states.
Hilldale Elementary Principal Patti Bilyard said parents were allowed to accompany their children into school on Thursday and accompany them on Friday. However, starting Monday, parents must stay in their cars while their children go inside, she said.
The elementary school takes other safety precautions, not related to COVID.
Elementary teachers guided the students over the school's crosswalk over Peak Boulevard and stood by until parents picked them up.
"We make the parents come up to the teachers and they (the students) don't just run to the cars," she said, adding that teachers have escorted students over the crosswalk for the past 10 years.
Each student wore a tag stating they'd go home from school on the crosswalk.
"The paper tags will go away after next week and we have plastic tags that will hang on their backpacks," Bilyard said. "They will say 'crosswalk,' 'bus,' 'circle drive,' 'school house' for latchkey."
Bilyard said students who might go home several different ways might have more than one tag, or the teacher might write directions on the tag.
Sterling's father, Josh Cullom, greeted the boy at the end of the crosswalk. Sterling walked with his cousin, Ryder Wyatt, also 6.
Ryder said his first day of first grade was "super fun."
"I got to meet some of my friends that I found last year," Ryder said, adding his favorite part of the day was playing outside with some of those friends.
Alex Mann, 9, said his first day of fourth grade was OK.
"We got to have an hour more of recess," he said.
